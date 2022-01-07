15 IIM-Udaipur students test Covid positive

Jaipur, Jan 7 (IANS) Fifteen students of IIM-Udaipur tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Of the infected, 13 are asymptomatic while two students have a slight cold.

The infected students have been isolated and all protocols are being followed.

IIM-Udaipur Director Janat Shah said: "We sent 521 samples for testing on Thursday, of which 15 tested positive. The infected students are isolated and all preventive measures are being taken. Classes and exams are being conducted online."