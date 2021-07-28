160 new Covid cases, 144 recoveries, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, July 28 (IANS) After more than a fortnight, new Covid cases outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Wednesday as 160 new cases, 144 recoveries and one death were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that 60 cases, 43 recoveries, and one death was reported from the Jammu division and 100 cases, and 101 recoveries from the Kashmir division.