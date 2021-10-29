175 IAF officials tested for Zika virus in UP, report awaited

Dr G.K. Mishra, additional director, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Kanpur division, said, "Along with 175 blood and urine samples of Air Force staff, nearly 76 blood and urine samples of the civilians residing within the radius of 3 kms of Pokharpur -- the area where the first Zika patient lives -- have been taken on Thursday by a health department team to track the Zika case, if any. (The first Zika patient detected in Uttar Pradesh is an IAF personnel)

"All the samples have been sent to KGMU Lucknow lab for further testing."

It may be recalled that 70 teams of health department have been working in the area to trace the source of Zika virus.

"Of the 55,000 households, survey of almost 16,000 was completed till date within 3 km radius of Pokharpur," Dr Mishra said.

He said till date 292 samples have been collected. "Report of 40 came negative and we are still waiting for the report of 252 people, which is likely to come in day or two.

"Four ACMO level officers have been appointed for monitoring. At the same time, six medical officers have also been engaged to monitor 70 teams," he added.

