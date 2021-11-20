187 new cases, 2 deaths as Covid surges in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 20 (IANS) More new cases came to light on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir as the Covid spread continued to surge, especially in the Kashmir Valley.

Officials said 187 positive cases, 24 from Jammu division and 163 from Kashmir division came to light on Saturday.

Two Covid related deaths occurred on Saturday as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 4,461.