19 new Covid cases reported from Prayagraj

Nine cases were reported from Bishop Johnson School. Four infection cases including the Principal and Vice-Principal of St Joseph's School were also registered. All the cases were reported amongst school staff and teachers.

On Monday, a parent teachers' meeting was held in St Joseph's School.

Nodal officer Dr Rishi Sahai said that all students and parents who had come to the school will undergo a coronavirus test.

"From February, the government has started offline studies for classes 6 to 12. In such a situation, the reports of infection in schools are disturbing," he said.

Meanwhile, eight new cases were reported in the Baratara Vridha Ashram (old age home) located in Roja police station area of Shahjahanpur.

The health department has identified 365 people linked to the old age home and they will be tested for Covid.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to remain alert. Director General health, Dr D.S. Negi said there has been a decline in cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh and the situation is being monitored in all the districts.

Border districts are being specially monitored and contact tracing is also being done. The state government is examining more than 1.25 lakh samples daily.

