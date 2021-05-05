'2 Broke Girls' star Beth Behrs makes yoga her 40-day goal

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Actress Beth Behrs, popular as Caroline Channing in the sitcom "2 Broke Girls", has been spending time practicing yoga going by her new Instagram boomerang clip on Wednesday, India time.

Beth had also shared a video performing a complicated yoga pose on Tuesday night, according to India time.

She said: "Inspired by my dear friend @drtaraswart 's advice to come to the #yoga mat every day -- even if it's 5 mins of lying down breathing. Making it a 40 day goal, so it'll become a habit! Who's with me?"

Beth made her acting debut in 2009 with "American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love". She was then seen in projects such as "Chasing Eagle Rock" and "Hello, My Name Is Doris" among many others.

--IANS

dc/vnc