2 dead, many ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Bengal

The outbreak of the disease was first felt after several people with complains of vomiting and stomach ache from Ward No. 2 and 5 in Kamarhati started visiting the local doctors. The patients with serious symptoms were referred to the Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital.

Kolkata, Sep 7 (IANS) Two persons have died while 78 others have been rushed to the hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea in the Kamarhati municipal area in North 24 Parganas ditrict in West Bengal on Tuesday.

According to the hospital authorities, many patients were rushed to the hospital and the situation was such that the hospital was not in position to offer beds to all of them.

"We only admitted the serious patients while those with mild symptoms were given treatment and sent back home," a senior doctor of the hospital said.

Two persons, identified as Janaki Biwi (50) and Toufik Ahmed (13), have died.

"Toufik was transferred to the R.G. Kar Medical College where he pased away. Both were suffering from serious dehydration," the doctor added.

The Kamarhati municipality - which mainly gets the supply of water from the KMDA and from the internal supply of a local jute mill - has started making public announcements urging people to boil their drinking water.

"We are taking every possible measure to control the outbreak. We are giving free medicines and engaging local groups and NGOs to keep a watch on the physical condition of the people. We believe that it has spread from water. Water samples have been sent for testing. We will be able to take appropriate steps after the report comes in," a senior official of the health department of Kamarhati municipality said.

