2021 BRIT awards nomination announced: Dua Lipa, Celeste among top nominees

According to Variety, Lipa, who recently won the 2021 Grammy award for the Best Pop Vocal album, has three nods to her name, same as Celeste, who is currently also up for a best original song Oscar in America. Lipa and Celeste have been joined in the top ranks by Arlo Parks, AJ Tracey, Headie One, and the duo Young T & Bugsie.
Harry Styles' song 'Watermelon Sugar' got him a nomination for song of the year category. His 'Fine Line' album was not snubbed, though, it was in the running at the previous Brits ceremony.
In the British album of the year category, three-time nominees Lipa, Celeste, and Parks will be up against a pair of performers who have two nominations each, Jessie Ware and J Hus. For the British male solo artist category, J Hus, Tracey, and Headie One will be facing off against Joel Corry and Yungblud.
The British female solo artist category has Lipa, Celeste, Parks, and Ware joined in by Lianne La Havas. The Breakthrough artist category put thrice nominated freshmen Parks, Celeste, and Young T & Bugsey up against Bicep and Joel Corry.
International categories like Best international group included recent Grammy performers Haim and BTS, as well as Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, and Fontaines D.C.
While the 'international male solo artist' will be an eclectic category that includes names like the Weeknd, Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. The international female solo artist category has Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus, among its nominees. Here is the full list of this year's nominees:British Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste - Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
J Hus - Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?Song Of The Year
220 Kid and Gracey - Don't Need Love
Aitch and AJ Tracey - Rain
Dua Lipa - Physical
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It Different
Joel Corry and MNEK - Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe and KSI - Lighter
Regard and Raye - Secrets
S1mba and DTG - Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One - Don't RushBritish Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
YungbludBritish Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La HavasBritish Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & BugseyBreakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & BugseyInternational Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor SwiftInternational Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The WeekndInternational Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run the JewelsRising Star
Griff (winner)
Pa Salieu
Rina Sawayama
As per variety, the 2021 edition of the annual BRIT awards will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11, with comedian Jack Whitehall hosting the event for the fourth year in a row. (ANI)