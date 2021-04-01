2021 BRIT awards nomination announced: Dua Lipa, Celeste among top nominees

According to Variety, Lipa, who recently won the 2021 Grammy award for the Best Pop Vocal album, has three nods to her name, same as Celeste, who is currently also up for a best original song Oscar in America. Lipa and Celeste have been joined in the top ranks by Arlo Parks, AJ Tracey, Headie One, and the duo Young T & Bugsie.Harry Styles' song 'Watermelon Sugar' got him a nomination for song of the year category. His 'Fine Line' album was not snubbed, though, it was in the running at the previous Brits ceremony.In the British album of the year category, three-time nominees Lipa, Celeste, and Parks will be up against a pair of performers who have two nominations each, Jessie Ware and J Hus. For the British male solo artist category, J Hus, Tracey, and Headie One will be facing off against Joel Corry and Yungblud.The British female solo artist category has Lipa, Celeste, Parks, and Ware joined in by Lianne La Havas. The Breakthrough artist category put thrice nominated freshmen Parks, Celeste, and Young T & Bugsey up against Bicep and Joel Corry.International categories like Best international group included recent Grammy performers Haim and BTS, as well as Foo Fighters, Run the Jewels, and Fontaines D.C.While the 'international male solo artist' will be an eclectic category that includes names like the Weeknd, Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala. The international female solo artist category has Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus, among its nominees. Here is the full list of this year's nominees:Arlo Parks - Collapsed In SunbeamsCeleste - Not Your MuseDua Lipa - Future NostalgiaJ Hus - Big ConspiracyJessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?220 Kid and Gracey - Don't Need LoveAitch and AJ Tracey - RainDua Lipa - PhysicalHarry Styles - Watermelon SugarHeadie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy - Ain't It DifferentJoel Corry and MNEK - Head and HeartNathan Dawe and KSI - LighterRegard and Raye - SecretsS1mba and DTG - RoverYoung T & Bugsey feat. Headie One - Don't RushAJ TraceyHeadie OneJ HusJoel CorryYungbludArlo ParksCelesteDua LipaJessie WareLianne La HavasBicepBiffy ClyroLittle MixThe 1975Young T & BugseyArlo ParksBicepCelesteJoel CorryYoung T & BugseyAriana GrandeBillie EilishCardi BMiley CyrusTaylor SwiftBruce SpringsteenBurna BoyChildish GambinoTame ImpalaThe WeekndBTSFontaines D.C.Foo FightersHaimRun the JewelsGriff (winner)Pa SalieuRina SawayamaAs per variety, the 2021 edition of the annual BRIT awards will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11, with comedian Jack Whitehall hosting the event for the fourth year in a row. (ANI)