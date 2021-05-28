2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Here's the complete list of winners

American singer-songwriter Usher hosted the star-studded night which was telecasted from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday and aired live on FOX at 8:00 pm EST/PST.The legendary singer-songwriter Elton John was honoured with the iHeartRadio Icon Award by Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile and H.E.R., who took the stage to honour the Academy award-winning singer's greatest hits, as per Fox News.Beyonce, Maren Morris, BTS, Harry Styles and more took home awards, here's the complete list of winners:: The Weeknd- 'Blinding Lights': Dua Lipa: The Weeknd: Dan plus Shay: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce- 'Savage (Remix)': Doja Cat: Taylor Swift- 'folklore': Machine Gun Kelly- 'Tickets To My Downfall': twentyone pilots- 'Level Of Concern': twenty one pilots: Powfu: AD/DC- 'Power Up': Foo Fighters- 'Shame Shame': The Pretty Reckless: Luke Combs- 'What You See Ain't Always What You Get': Maren Morris- 'The Bones': Luke Combs: Gabby Barrett: Diplo- 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil': SAINt JHN- 'Roses' (Imanbek Remix): Marshmello: Lil Baby- 'My Turn': Roddy Ricch- 'The Box': Roddy Ricch: Roddy Ricch: Chris Brown and Young Thug- 'Go Crazy': H.E.R.: Snoh Aalegra: Jhene Aiko- 'Chilombo': KAROL G and Nicki Minaj- 'Tusa': Bad Bunny- 'YHLQMDLG': J Balvin: Rauw Alejandro: Christian Nodal- 'Se Me Olvido': Christian Nodal- 'AYAYAY!': Christian Nodal: Max Martin: Ashley Gorley: Harry Styles- 'Adore You': 'Adore You' (Harry Styles)- Lizzo: BTS - #BTSARMY: BTS- 'Dynamite': Olivia Rodrigo: BTS - Son Sung Deuk: The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"Ariana Grande, The Weeknd gave the opening performance for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Ariana made her first public appearance after getting married earlier this month. Other performances also featured pop stars like Demi Lovato, Brandi Carlile, Paak, Dan plus Shay, Doja Cat, Bruno Mars and more. (ANI)