2022 Sundance Film Festival will be a virtual event because of Omicron

"Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country," 'Variety' quoted from a statement issued by the organisers.

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) The Sundance Film Festival, scheduled to take place at Park City, Utah, from January 20 to 30, has scrapped its plans for an in-person gathering for 2022. It will now be presented as an exclusively virtual event because of the Omicron surge.

The statement noted: "The festival's in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year. While we're disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our festival."

Sundance had held a virtual edition in 2021 and offered select physical screenings in markets across the US.

This year, according to 'Variety', Sundance organisers were hopeful that the festival could proceed in person, given that movie theatres across the United States have not yet closed because of the Omicron variant -- and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' continues to drive the public to the cineplex in record pandemic numbers.

--IANS

srb/