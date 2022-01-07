21 inmates in Delhi jails infected with Coronavirus

Director General (Prisons), Sandeeep Goyal, told IANS that apart from 21 inmates, 28 staff members have also contracted the virus in different jails under Delhi Prisons.

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) As many as 21 prisoners in Delhi jails have tested positive for Covid-19, a top official said on Friday.

Delhi Prisons has three prison complexes, one at Tihar, which is one of the largest prison complexes in the world comprising nine central prisons, the second is the Central Prison at Rohini prison complex, and the third one is Mandoli prison complex having six central jails.

Goyal informed that of the 21 inmates who have tested positive, 16 are lodged at Tihar Jail while 5 are in Mandoli Jail. Rohini is yet to report any Covid case.

Covid positive cases in Delhi Prisons have now started to emerge after a gap of about five months. Barring January 4, the last positive case was detected in July, 2021.

