21 medical students in Karnataka test positive for Covid

As a result, the authorities have conducted tests on all students staying at the hostel and those who tested positive have been sent to district hospital.

Bellary (Karnataka), Jan 5 (IANS) As many as 21 medical students of the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Karnataka's Bellary tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.

VIMS Director Dr. T. Gangadhar Gowda said that all infected are first and second year medical students. The authorities have sanitised the premises and enforced strict vigilance in the campus.

Meanwhile, Covid tests have been conducted on 60 police personnel attached to Byatarayanapura police station in Bengaluru following a police officer testing positive for Covid on Wednesday.

The police station has been sanitised and police officers have been asked to follow Covid guidelines and watch out for symptoms. DCP West Sanjeev Patil said that most of the police stations in the city have been sanitised.

