2,109 Seoul students test Covid positive

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, elementary school virus cases in the capital from December 13 to Sunday stood at 1,248, followed by those in middle schools and kindergartens at 406 and 169, respectively, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Seoul, Dec 21 (IANS) A total of 2,109 students in Seoul have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, before the partial reintroduction of remote classes against the fast spread of infections, officials said.

The rate of in-class infections was recorded at 24.6 per cent, up 0.4 percentage point from last week.

The office added that 206 school employees have contracted the virus during the period.

The in-person school attendance rate in the capital stood at 69.5 per cent on Monday, down from 87.8 per cent a week ago.

As part of the government's strengthened virus curbs, schools in the greater Seoul area reintroduced partial e-learning classes Monday as the country struggles to tackle the recent surge in coronavirus infections, including cases of the new Omicron variant.

--IANS

ksk/