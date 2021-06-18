22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': Salman Khan shares BTS picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Marking the special occasion, Salman treated his fans with a BTS picture of him with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali from the sets of the film."Baees saal ho gaye 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Ko'," Salman wrote on Instagram.In the image, Salman can be seen giving a candid smile while looking at Bhansali.Fans have also become nostalgic. Reacting to Salman's post, a user commented, "The best film...Loved everything about it.""One of my favourite films. Masterpiece," another one wrote.Speaking of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', the hit movie revolved around the love story of Sameer (played by Salman) and Nandini (played by Aishwarya). Ajay essayed the role of Vanraj, Aishwarya's husband, who helped his wife to reunite with her lover Sameer (Salman) in Italy.However, the story took a turn when Nandini (Aishwarya) had a change of heart and decided to stay with Vanraj (Ajay) instead of running away with Sameer (Salman).The film also won several awards including National Award for music, choreography, cinematography and production design. (ANI)