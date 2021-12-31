23 new Omicron cases reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 66

Among the 23, 19 are international travellers from the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa, he said. The state Health Department has managed to track all their primary and secondary contacts,

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (IANS) Karnataka received a jolt on Friday as 23 new cases of Omicron were confirmed in the state, taking the tally to 66, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said

Among the 19, one is 15 year-old, who had come from the US. He is currently under institutional isolation at a private hospital, and is currently asymptomatic. All his 18 primary contacts have been traced and isolated.

Another Omicron positive patient is 47-year-old male Indian, who came from Nigeria. He is in institutional quarantine. The patient has been recovered and discharged. All primary 18 contacts were traced and tested.

A 10-year-old female, a South African national and 35-year-old female, who is also a South African national, have tested positive. Both are symptomatic and are at the designated government hospital.

A 12-year-old girl who returned from USA and 2-year-old male baby who returned from Tanzania have also tested positive for Omicron variant. A 12-year-old Indian female who is primary contact of Omicron patient from Nigeria has also tested positive for it.

