24 nursing students in Karnataka test positive for Covid

District Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has stated that the Nirmala Nursing College where the cases are being found has been sealed.

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Dec 9 (IANS) A total of 24 nursing students have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhadravathi town of Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday, officials said.

The nursing college students had been to Shivamogga city to give their examinations. After coming back, they developed symptoms of mild fever.

When they were tested, the infection was found. Since the college is attached to the nursing home, it has also been sealed and OPD services have been shut down.

The authorities are subjecting all the staff members and students to RT-PCR tests and the number of infected persons are likely to increase by Friday. The district administration had taken precautions to contain the infectious disease to the premises of the nursing college.

Meanwhile, the state government is initiating extra caution and stepped up monitoring of all nursing and medical colleges across the state, especially in Davanagere, Tumakuru, and Dharwad districts where Covid cases have seen a large rise.

