243 Covid recoveries, 146 new cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar, July 18 (IANS) Recoveries remained ahead of new Covid infections in J&K on Sunday as 243 patients recovered while 146 new cases and one death was reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 58 cases and 92 recoveries were reported from the Jammu division and 88 cases and 151 recoveries from the Kashmir division.
Another confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported, taking the total number of black fungus cases to 34.
So far, 319,901 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 313,618 have recovered, while 4,364 have succumbed.
Total number of active cases is now 1,919, out of which 796 are from the Jammu division and 1,123 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd