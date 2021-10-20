26 new dengue cases in Lucknow in 24 hours

Lucknow, Oct 20 (IANS) With 26 more dengue cases reported in the past 24 hours in Lucknow, there seems to be no let-up in the situation.

The new cases have taken the tally of dengue cases to 592.

While cases were reported from the hotspot areas -- Sarojini Nagar, Aishbagh, Alambagh, Kaiserbagh, Aliganj, Indira Nagar and NK Road, three came from Mohanlalganj and Kakori in the outskirts of the state capital.