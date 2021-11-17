26th IFFK from Feb 4 to 11 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held from Feb 4 to 11 at Thiruvananthapuram.
The inauguration will be done by Kerala Chief Minister Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan on Feb 4 at 6pm.
Minister Saji Cherian announced that the eight-day long festival will be held at 12 theatres in Thiruvananthapuram for eight days.
Though there were reports that IFFK will be held in December, the unavailability of theatres forced the government to decide the dates to be in February next year, say some reports.
The documentary and short film festival (IDSFFK) will be held from Dec 9 to 14 this year at Thiruvananthapuram.