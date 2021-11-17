26th IFFK from Feb 4 to 11 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held from Feb 4 to 11 at Thiruvananthapuram.

The inauguration will be done by Kerala Chief Minister Sri. Pinarayi Vijayan on Feb 4 at 6pm.

Minister Saji Cherian announced that the eight-day long festival will be held at 12 theatres in Thiruvananthapuram for eight days.