2cr worth set for Karthi's 'Sardar'

The team had planned to shoot major portions of the film on the sets due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic but now, they have put the plans on hold after the Tamil Nadu Government imposed a strict lockdown from Monday.

Sources say that the makers of Karthi's Sardar are constructing a huge set worth Rs 2 crore.

Produced by Prince Pictures, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film, George C Williams cranks the camera, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.

The film has an ensemble of actors including Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Simran. Sources say that Karthi will be essaying a dual role in Sardar.

Besides Sardar, Karthi also has Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline.