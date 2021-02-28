2nd shipment of Chinese Sinovac vax arrive in Mexico

Mexico City, Feb 28 (IANS) The second shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Chinese company Sinovac has arrived in Mexico City.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao welcomed the vaccines at the airport on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Sinovac arrived in Mexico City on February 20.