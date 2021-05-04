3 years of #Omerta: Hansal Mehta calls it a film 'I'm super proud of'

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Hansal Mehtas directorial "Omerta" was released three years ago on this day. The filmmaker on Tuesday talked about the film and said the performance by Rajkummar Rao stands tall among their projects together.

Hansal shared the poster on Instagram of the film featuring Rajkummar. Alongside the image, he wrote: "3 years of #Omerta. A film I'm super proud of. A performance by Raj that stands tall in our work together."