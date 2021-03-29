30 days foreign schedule of 'Enemy' wrapped, final schedule in Chennai

The 30 days foreign schedule of Enemy has been successfully wrapped in Dubai. The makers have now reached Chennai and they will soon commence the final schedule in the city.
Vishal is playing the lead role in the film and Arya plays the antagonist Produced by Vinod's Mini Studio, Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi and Iru Mugan fame is directing this action thriller.
RD Rajasekar cranks the camera for this biggie, Thaman is composing the music and Raymond Derrick Crasta is taking care of the cuts.
Mirnalini Ravi of Dubsmash fame plays Vishal's pair and Mamta Mohandas is paired opposite Arya in the film.
The film is likely to hit the screens for the pooja holidays or Diwali of this year.