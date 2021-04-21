30% of shoot completed for Adipurush!

Due to partial lockdown in Mumbai, all the Bollywood shootings have been halted until April 30. Prabhas and director Om Raut’s epic drama ‘Adipurush’ is one among them. However, the film has already completed a major portion.
“Until now, we have completed 30 percent of the portion of our movie amid protocols. We will complete the entire shoot as per our scheduled plan. There will not be any change in the release date,” OM Raut said confidently.
‘Adipurush’ is said to be based on Ramayana. The epic drama is predominately being filmed on a special set created in Mumbai. Motion-capture technology is being applied for this Rs 400 Cr budgeted drama.
T Series is bankrolling the project, while Kriti Sanon plays the female lead.
