30% of shoot completed for Adipurush!

Due to partial lockdown in Mumbai, all the Bollywood shootings have been halted until April 30. Prabhas and director Om Raut’s epic drama ‘Adipurush’ is one among them. However, the film has already completed a major portion.

“Until now, we have completed 30 percent of the portion of our movie amid protocols. We will complete the entire shoot as per our scheduled plan. There will not be any change in the release date,” OM Raut said confidently.