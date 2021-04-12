30 Years of 'Chinna Thambi': Khushbu goes nostalgic about her biggest blockbuster

  1. Sify.com
Chinna Thambi

The 1991 Tamil film Chinna Thambi is the biggest blockbuster for both Prabhu and Khushbu. 

The film ran for 356 days on nearly 9 screens in Tamil Nadu. Later, Chinna Thambi was also remade in Telugu and Hindi. The Telugu version starring Venkatesh was also a huge blockbuster. Directed by P Vasu, Ilaiyaraaja's songs were chartbusters and even now, tops many playlists and FM stations.

Recalling this classic on the thirtieth anniversary, Khushbu wrote a long note on her Instagram.

 "#30yrsofChinnaThambi Can't believe it's been that long. A movie that created magic like never before, never after, in Tamil cinema. I owe it to my director #PVasu Sir who insisted that I be cast as #Nandini and brought out the never-seen-before side of me.

My most sincere thanks to #PrabhuSir for being the wonderful non-egoistic co-star n allowing me to hog the limelight in the climax. No other actor would have done that. My producer Late #KBalu for roll banking.  And of course the magician #Isaignaniilaiyaraja for every so fresh songs.  And finally you, my lovely extended family for accepting me, showering me with love and respect. #indebtedforever", wrote Khushbu.

