30 Years of 'Chinna Thambi': Khushbu goes nostalgic about her biggest blockbuster

The film ran for 356 days on nearly 9 screens in Tamil Nadu. Later, Chinna Thambi was also remade in Telugu and Hindi. The Telugu version starring Venkatesh was also a huge blockbuster. Directed by P Vasu, Ilaiyaraaja's songs were chartbusters and even now, tops many playlists and FM stations.

Recalling this classic on the thirtieth anniversary, Khushbu wrote a long note on her Instagram.

"#30yrsofChinnaThambi Can't believe it's been that long. A movie that created magic like never before, never after, in Tamil cinema. I owe it to my director #PVasu Sir who insisted that I be cast as #Nandini and brought out the never-seen-before side of me.

My most sincere thanks to #PrabhuSir for being the wonderful non-egoistic co-star n allowing me to hog the limelight in the climax. No other actor would have done that. My producer Late #KBalu for roll banking. And of course the magician #Isaignaniilaiyaraja for every so fresh songs. And finally you, my lovely extended family for accepting me, showering me with love and respect. #indebtedforever", wrote Khushbu.