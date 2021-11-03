3.35 cr people in UP fully vaccinated

Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) The number of people in Uttar Pradesh who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 has crossed the 3.35 crore mark.

With this, the proportion of fully immunised persons in the state crossed 22.3 per cent.

The total number of persons eligible for vaccination in the state is 15.04 crore and the number of people to have taken at least one dose in Uttar Pradesh has reached 9.89 crore.