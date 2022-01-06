349 new cases, 3 deaths, Covid surge worrisome in J&K

For the second day running, the Jammu division reported more cases than the Kashmir division.

To battle with the surge in Covid infection, authorities have imposed night curfew in J&K from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Jammu, Jan 6 (IANS) New Covid cases continued to surge in J&K on Thursday with 349 new infections and three deaths occurred during the last 24 hours.

Out of the new cases, 202 are from the Jammu division and 147 from Kashmir division.

With three new fatalities - two in the Jammu division and one in the Kashmir division, the total number of people killed by coronavirus rose to 4,533 in J&K.

So far, 342,768 people have been infected by coronavirus out of which 336,186 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 2,049 out of which 1,062 are from the Jammu division and 987 from the Kashmir division.

As many as 51 cases of black fungus have also been reported in J&K till date.

During the last 24 hours, 98,575 doses of vaccine were administered in J&K.

--IANS

sq/vd