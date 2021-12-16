4 more Omicron cases found in Hyderabad

Three of those tested positive for Omicron were from Kenya while the fourth person is an Indian, who had come from 'at risk' country.

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (IANS) Four more cases of Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, were reported in Hyderabad on Thursday, taking the total number of cases detected to seven.

Telangana's Director of Public Jealth Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said the city got four imported Omicron positive cases on Thursday. He said the details will be shared on Friday morning.

Three Omicron cases were reported on Wednesday. A 24-year-old female from Kenya and a 23-year-old male from Somalia were found infected by the new variant. A boy had also tested positive for Omicron but he did not enter the city as he left for Kolkata by a domestic flight.

They had reached Hyderabad on December 12 and were found positive for Covid-19 when random RT-PCR tests were conducted at the airport. Since they were from countries other than 'at risk' countries, they were allowed to go home but their samples were sent for genome sequencing.

The Kenyan and Somalian were found positive for Omicron and both were traced in Paramount Colony in Toli Chowki area of the city. They were isolated at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). Their contacts were also traced and they were subjected to Covid tests. Authorities were also screening other foreign nationals living in the areas and also residents of the two apartment buildings where the two Omicron positive cases stayed.

