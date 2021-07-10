458 Indonesian doctors die of Covid since March 2020

The death rate of doctors in the last two months has increased drastically, Indonesian Medical Association's Mitigation Team Leader Adib Khumaidi told a press conference on Friday.

Jakarta, July 10 (IANS) At least 458 doctors in Indonesia have died of Covid-19 from March 2020 to the first week of July 2021, a top official announced here.

He added that based on the association's report, the death of doctors due to exposure to Covid-19 reached a seven-fold increase in June, reports Xinhua news agency.

In July, the total number of doctor deaths has reached 35, he noted.

According to Khumaidi, the mortality rate of doctors reached a peak in January with 65 deaths.

He also expressed concern that more medical workers were currently undergoing treatment across the country.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian government on Friday announced the expansion of it its emergency restrictions (locally known as PPKM) to 15 regions outside Java and Bali from July 12 to 20.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the 15 regions were Tanjung Pinang, Singkawang, Padang Panjang, Bandar Lampung, Balikpapan, Pontianak, Manokwari, Sorong City, Batam, Bontang, Bukittinggi, Berau, Padang, Mataram and Medan.

"The bed occupancy rates (BORs) in these regions are more than 60 per cent, while the number of cases increased significantly and vaccination achievements are less than 50 per cent," Hartarto said at a virtual press conference.

Hartarto explained that on June 27, the number of active Covid-19 cases outside Java and Bali was recorded at 50,513, but it jumped to 82,711 cases on Thuesday.

Similarly, BORs in these regions have increased, particularly in Lampung (82 per cent), East Kalimantan (80 per cent), West Papua (79 per cent), Riau Islands (77 per cent), West Kalimantan (68 per cent) and West Sumatra (67 per cent).

The country has been implementing emergency restrictions in all provinces in Java and Bali from July 3 to 20, as the number of Covid-19 cases has been soaring after a long Eid al-Fitr holiday and the entry of the more contagious Delta variant.

As of Friday, Indonesia recorded 38,124 new daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,455,912.

The total number of recoveries was recorded at 2,023,548 and deaths at 64,631.

