49th International Emmy Awards all set to be held in New York

Indian audiences can watch the ceremony on November 23 at 5.30 a.m. IST. Three Indian titles find themselves in the nominations list this time.

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) The 49th edition of the International Emmy Awards, which celebrates the best in international television, will be held on November 22 in New York.

These names include Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the Best Actor category for his work in the Sudhir Mishra directorial 'Serious Men', 'Vir Das: One India' in the comedy segment and 'Aarya' starring Sushmita Sen in the Best Drama section.

This comes a year after India registered a good show at the 48th International Emmys where Richie Mehta's 'Delhi Crime' starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang won the Best Drama series honour in November 2020.

The 49th International Emmy Awards will be presented by Yvonne Orji along with other presenters, which include Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Brian d'Arcy, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Felipe Santana and Angelica.

