50% occupancy in TN theaters from April 10

Today, the Tamil Nadu Government has officially announced that theaters in Tamil Nadu will be only allowed to operate with 50% occupancy from April 10.
After the COVID19 cases came down, theaters across the country were allowed to operate with their usual capacity but now, as there is a surge in the number of positive cases, the Tamil Nadu Government has issued this new order for movie theaters across the state.
Dhanush's Karnan, which is scheduled to release tomorrow will have only one day advantage of 100% occupancy and in the remaining days, the film's producer Thanu should get back the investment only with 50% occupancy.
We have to wait and see whether film producers go ahead and release their films despite this new Government Order.