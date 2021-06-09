50% shoot complete for Chiyaan 60, says Karthik Subbaraj!

In a recent interview, director Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that he has completed around 50% shoot of his upcoming film with Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv. The film is entirely set in Chennai. Produced by Lalit's 7 Screen Studio, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the biggie.

Simran and Vani Bhojan are playing the lead roles in the yet-untitled film. Karthik Subbaraj says that he is planning to resume the shoot after the Government allows the film industry to conduct film shoots.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj is all excited for the Netflix premiere of his upcoming gangster thriller Jagame Thandhiram. Produced by Sashikanth's Y Not Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment, the Dhanush starrer will premiere on June 18.

Besides Tamil, Jagame Thandhiram's dubbed versions in Telugu and Hindi are also likely to be available on Netflix.