51st Kerala state film awards distributed

Actors Jayasurya and Anna Ben included the big winners of the 51st Kerala state film awards, which were distributed on Nov 29.
The award winners received their trophies and certificates from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Jayasurya won the best actor award for Vellam while Anna Ben won the best actress trophy for Kappela.
The Great Indian Kitchen won the best film award. Senna Hegde’s Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam won two awards, for the second-best film and also for best story. Sidhartha Siva won the best director award for Ennivar.
M Jayachandran won the best the music director award for Sufiyum Sujathayum.