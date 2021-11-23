53 school students in Odisha test Covid positive

"When one student complained about cough and cold, we sent her for medication and later, the doctor asked her to undergo Covid-19 test. Another girl who accompanied the girl also later tested positive," said Sister Petrica, Headmistress of St. Mary's Girls High School.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (IANS) At least 53 girl students of a school in Odisha's Sundargarh district were found Covid-19 positive while 31 students of a government medical college in the state also tested positive for the virus, officials said on Tuesday.

Following this, the matter was informed to the chief district medical officer (CDMO) and subsequently, testing of other students in the school were also carried out on November 21 and 22.

The condition of all students is stable and they are under quarantine and taking medicines as per doctor's advice, she added.

Besides, 31 medical students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla were also tested positive for the virus.

"We have decided to conduct the scheduled offline examinations in online mode and also classes will be held in virtual mode," said Jayashree Dora, dean of the medical college.

All students are having mild symptoms or asymptomatic and under isolation, she added.

