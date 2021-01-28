5,771 new corona cases in Kerala, 5,549 more recoveries

Vijayan told the media here that 72,392 patients are under treatment in the state, as of Thursday. With testing of 58,472 more samples, the positivity rate of Kerala is 9.87 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (IANS) As many as 5,771 more coronavirus infections were detected in Kerala on Thursday while 5,549 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state's commercial capital Ernakulam recorded maximum 784 cases while Kasargod had the least 84 cases.

Nineteen more fatalities on Thursday took the COVID deaths in Kerala to 3,682, Vijayan said.

In all, 88 of the positive cases have come from outside the state while 5,528 patients contracted the disease through contacts. The source of contact of 410 persons was not clear.

In all, 45 more health workers tested positive -- Kannur 11, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Wayanad 5 each, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur 4 each, Thiruvananthapuram 3, Kottayam, Kasargod and Kozhikode 2 each, Kollam and Idukki one each.

A total of 2,14,935 people are under observation in various parts of the southern state, including 2,03,126 in home or institutional quarantine, the Chief Minister said.

Six new hotspots took the total to 404 in the state.

