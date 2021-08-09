5th batch of Chinese vaccines arrives in Laos

Vientiane, Aug 9 (IANS) The fifth batch of China-donated Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine carried by the Chinese YTO Airlines cargo plane arrived at the Lao capital Vientiane late on Saturday.

Lao Health Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith and Economic and Commercial Counselor of Chinese Embassy in Laos Zhao Wenyu received the donation at the airport, the Xinhua news agency reported.