6 more T'gana private hospitals barred from treating Covid patients

Director of Public Health and Family welfare Dr G. Srinivasa Rao announced that three hospitals in Medchal district, two in Warangal Urban, and one in Sangareddy were barred from treating Covid patients, after completing the treatment and discharge of patients currently under their care.

Hyderabad, May 31 (IANS) The Telangana government on Monday barred six more hospitals from treating Covid-19 cases, following complaints of excess billing and violation of other norms.

With this, health authorities have so far revoked permission of 16 hospitals in the state for excess and irrelevant charges in addition to the prescribed norms by the government and mismanagement and lack of proper attention.

The director said a total of 166 complaints were received so far from Covid patients against 105 hospitals. He said 51 complaints against 26 hospitals were received in a single day on May 31.

Rao said 105 hospitals were issued show cause notices and 16 of them were barred from treating Covid patients.

He said warned that any hospital found guilty of violating established protocols/norms/guidelines will be subjected to suitable disciplinary action.

--IANS

ms/vd