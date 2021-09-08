6 US soldiers, 5 civilians in S Korea test Covid positive

The USFK said in a statement that 11 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with Covid-19 between August 17 and September 5, reported Xinhua news agency.

Seoul, Sep 8 (IANS) Six more US soldiers and five civilians in South Korea tested positive for Covid-19, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Wednesday.

Six service members, four US Department of Defense civilians, and one family member arrived here on international commercial flights between August 17 and September 5.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the US army bases here.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 1,383, according to Yonhap news agency.

"USFK remains at a high level of readiness, with more than 80 percent of its affiliated community vaccinated and less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with Covid-19," the USFK said.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 2,050 more cases of Covid-19 for the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of infections to 265,423. The daily caseload hovered above 1,000 for 64 straight days.

--IANS

int/shs/bg