'60.71% of TN eligible population given 2 Covid vaccine dose'

Addressing the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, Ravi said the government has taken extensive measures to increase the coverage of vaccination against Covid.

Chennai, Jan 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government's measures have resulted in 60.71 per cent of the eligible population having been administered two vaccine doses against coronavirus, said Governor R.N. Ravi.

"Mega vaccination drives are being conducted on a weekly basis throughout the State. When this Government (DMK government) assumed office, the coverage of vaccination was very low, with only 8.09 per cent of the eligible population having been administered the first dose and 2.84 per cent, the second dose," Ravi said.

"In just seven months, due to the concerted efforts of this government, the vaccination coverage has been increased to 86.95 per cent for the first dose and 60.71 per cent for the second dose, with a total of 8.55 crore doses being administered," he added.

According to him, the state government has expanded the vaccination programme to cover children in the age group of 15-18 years, and will provide 'precaution dose' for frontline staff, health workers and vulnerable sections above 60 years of age.

Ravi said to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus the government has strengthened the testing and checking protocols at international airports.

Based on the experience gained during the second wave, Tamil Nadu was one of the first states in the country in establishing facilities for genome sequencing.

