61 more Covid deaths reported in Odisha

According to the state health department, death of 11 persons were reported from Khurda district, while six persons each died in Bargarh, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Puri districts.

Bhubaneswar, July 9 (IANS) The Odisha government on Friday reported the death of 61 more people due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 4,471.

Similarly, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts reported five causalities each, four cases were reported from Keonjhar, two each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh, and one each from Boudh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Nuapada and Jharsuguda.

"This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19," the department said in a tweet.

The state also registered 2,806 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which, 1,613 were reported from different quarantine centres and 1193 were the local contacts. However, the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 3.57 per cent.

Khurda district continues to report highest single-day Covid cases of 590 followed by Cuttack (441), Jajpur (252), Balasore (153), Puri (138), Dhenkanal (124), Jagatsinghpur (119), Mayurbhanj (109) and Angul (102). All other 21 districts reported below 100 cases.

With this, the Covid-19 tally surged to 9,35,136, of which 9,03,178 persons have been recovered from the disease. The active cases stood at 27,429 in the state.

