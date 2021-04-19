6.5 Cr worth massive set for Shyam Singha Roy

‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is turning out to be the costliest film in Nani’s career. A massive set of Kolkata city with a cost of Rs 6.5 crore has been erected in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad.

Art director Avinash Kolla has recreated the Kolkata city in Hyderabad. Currently, the film’s shoot is in progress on this set. With the surge in COVID-19 cases, the team has taken extra measures at the sets and Nani is also participating in the shoot.