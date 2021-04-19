6.5 Cr worth massive set for Shyam Singha Roy

‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is turning out to be the costliest film in Nani’s career. A massive set of Kolkata city with a cost of Rs 6.5 crore has been erected in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad.
Art director Avinash Kolla has recreated the Kolkata city in Hyderabad. Currently, the film’s shoot is in progress on this set. With the surge in COVID-19 cases, the team has taken extra measures at the sets and Nani is also participating in the shoot.
Rahul Sankrityan is the director of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. Touted to be a period drama, the film has Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads. Being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ also has Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam playing important roles in the film.
Mickey J Meyer is composing the music.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu