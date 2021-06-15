65 crore pre-release business for 'Jagame Thandhiran'

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Netflix has bought Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram for a whopping 44 crores. Besides the Netflix deal, Jagame Thandhiram's producer Sashikanth is said to have sold the satellite rights of the film to Vijay TV for 9 crore rupees.

The Hindi dubbing rights (Television and YouTube) is said to be estimated at 8 crore rupees while the overseas rights (Tentkotta, SimplySouth, Malaysia TV channels, in-flight, and others) estimated at 2.5 crore rupees.

Sony Music South had already snapped the audio rights of the film for 1.5 crore rupees. Altogether, the film has done a total business of around 65 crores, says a source in the know.

The film is all set to release on Netflix on June 18. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Sanjana Natarajan, and James Cosmo are playing pivotal characters in the film.