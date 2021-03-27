66th Filmfare Awards: Farah Khan bags best choreography for 'Dil Bechara'

Preceded by the technical award ceremony, the Awards that was held after a long span of time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contribution to the Indian cinema.Farah Khan Kunder who has won her 7th Filmfare Award, hopped on to her Instagram to share an emotional post remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June last year, a few months before 'Dil Bechara' released.The 56-year old wrote, "This one s special.. my 7th @filmfareaward for #DilBechara .. my only song with @sushantsinghrajput who turned my good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease.. bittersweet feelings while accepting this today.."She added, "thank u my bhai Mukesh @castingchhabra I thought im doing u a favour but clearly it was the opposite," using a heart emoticon.Farah also shared a throwback picture with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput which seems to be of backstage rehearsal during the filming of the title track song 'Dil Bechara'.The director of the movie, Mukesh Chhabra also left a comment on the post which read, "Congratulations didi thank you for everything @farahkhankunder"Earlier, in February Sushant Singh Rajput was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 'Critic's Best Actor' for 'Dil Bechara'.The talented actor, who died under mysterious circumstances in his apartment, was last seen in 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi.Directed by Rajput's close friend Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and also featured actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of cinemas owing to the coronavirus crisis and later was released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar and streamed for free to commemorate the last movie of Sushant.Of the late, an investigation by Mumbai Police had considered it an instance of suicide. The family of Sushant, including his father and sisters, had challenged the same and had documented an FIR in a Patna court against his former girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide and siphoning his assets.Three central agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - had examined the case from different angles. (ANI)