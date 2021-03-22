67th National Awards: Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush win acting honours

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut was declared Best Actress for her performances in the Hindi films Manikarnika and Panga at the 67th National Film Awards that were announced in the city on Monday. Manoj Bajpayee, for the Hindi film Bhonsle, and Dhanush, for his role in the Tamil film Asuran, were jointly declared Best Actor.
In a year heavily dominated by Hindi films, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan won the Best Direction award for Bahattar Hoorain. The Best Feature Film award went to Priyadarshan's lavish Malayalam historical drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.
The 67th edition of the awards were organised by Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ceremony was scheduled to be held in May 2020 but had to be postponed owing to the Covid pandemic.
Here is the complete list of winners:
FEATURE FILMS
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)
Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Bahattar Hoorain)
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Asuran)
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi (The Tashkent Files)
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)
Best Children's Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Director: Helen (Malayalam)
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa: Who Never Surrender
Best Lyrics: Kolaambi
Best Music Direction (Songs): Viswasam
Best Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro
Best Playback Singer (Female): Savani Ravindra (Bardo)
Best Male PLayback Singer: B. Praak for Teri mitti (Kesari)
Best Stunts: Avane Srimannarayana
Best Choreography: Maharshi
Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7
Best Make-Up Artist: Helen
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal
Best Editing: Jersey
Best Audiography: Lewduh
Best Screenplay Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputro
Best Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami
Best Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial
Most Film-Friendly State: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal Of Love In Cinema by Sanjay Suri
Special mention: Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa -- Prerane Prabhava by PR Ramadasa Naidu
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
NON-FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria (Knock Knock Knock)
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream
Best Animation Film: Radha
Best Narration: Sir David Attenborough (Wild Karnataka)
Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria (Shut Up Sona)
Best Audiography: Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya (Radha)
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Saptarshi Sarkar (Rahas)
Best Cinematography: Savita Singh (Sonsi)
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka
Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights; Ladli
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours
Best Promotional Film: The Shower
Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being A Nomad
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa
