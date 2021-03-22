67th National Awards: Tamil Cinema wins Seven Awards 

Tamil cinema has won seven awards at the 67th National Film Awards announced today. Here is the list of winners

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) - Oththa Seruppu Size 7

Best Supporting Actor - Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe



With Asuran, Dhanush has won the National Award for the second time after Aadukalam. Interestingly, both Asuran and Aadukalam were directed by Vetrimaaran. Vijay Sethupathi has won his first National Award for his effective performance as Shilpa from Super Deluxe.

Imman has also won his first National Award with Viswasam. Parthiepan is excited with the two National Awards for his experimental film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. With Asuran, Vetrimaaran has also made sure that his films are consistent at the National Film Awards.



