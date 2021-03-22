67th National Film Award: Here's complete list of winners

The 67th version of the National Film Awards was initially going to be held in May last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Chhichhore' won the best movie award while Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee took home the best actress and best actor award.
A total of 461 feature films, 220 non-feature films, 25 books on cinema, 12 film critics, and 13 film-friendly states competed for the awards this year.
Here is the complete list of winners:Most film-friendly state
: SikkimBest Book on Cinema
: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri
(Special mentions: Cinema Paharana Manus by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)Best Film Critic
: Sohini ChattopadhyayFeature Film AwardsBest Feature Film
: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)Best Actor (shared)
: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)Best Actress
: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)Best Supporting Actress
: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)Best Supporting Actor
: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)Best Director:
Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)Best Debut Film of a Director
: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)Best Child Artist
: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)Best Action Direction
: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram MorBest Choreography
: Maharishi (Telugu), Raju SundaramBest Special Effects
: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth PriyadarshanSpecial Jury Award
: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan ParthibanBest Lyrics
: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)Best Music Direction
: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)Best Background Music
: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)Best Make-up Artist
: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)Best Costumes
: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)Best Production Design
: Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh WaghBest Audiography (Location Sound Recordist)
: Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit GayanBest Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track)
: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul PookuttyBest Screenplay (Original)
: Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik GangulyBest Screenplay (Adapted)
: Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit MukherjiBest Screenplay (Dialogue Writer)
: The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan AgnihotriBest Cinematography
: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh GangadharanBest Editing
: Jersey (Telugu), Navin NooliBest Children's Film
: Kastoori (Hindi)Best Film on Environment Conservation
: Water Burial (Monpa)Best Film on Social Issues
: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)Best Film on National Integration
: Tajmahal (Marathi)Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
: Maharishi (Telugu)Best Female Playback Singer
: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)Best Male Playback Singer
: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)Best Films in Each Language:Best Hindi Film
: ChhichhoreBest Telugu Film
: JerseyBest Malayalam Film
: Kalla NottamBest Tamil Film
: AsuranBest Paniya Film
: KenjiraBest Mishing Film
: Anu RuwadBest Khasi Film
: IewduhBest Chattisgarhi Film
: Bhulan the MazeBest Haryanvi Film
: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi HotiBest Tulu Film
: PingaraBest Punjabi Film
: Rab Da Radio 2Best Odia Film
: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)Best Manipuri Film
: Eigi KonaBest Marathi Film
: BardoBest Konkani Film
: KaajroBest Kannada Film
: AkshiBest Bengali Film
: GumnaamiBest Assamese Film
: Ronuwa - Who Never SurrenderSpecial Mentions
: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porta (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)Non-Feature Film Awards:Best Voice-over/ Narration
: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka (English)Best Music Direction
: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)Best Editing
: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)Best Audiography
: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay MauryaBest On-Location Sound Recordist
: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi SarkarBest Cinematography
: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)Best Direction
: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)Best Film on Family Values
: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)Best Short Fiction Film
: Custody (Hindi/ English)Special Jury Award
: Small Scale Societies (English)Best Animation Film
: Radha (Musical)Best Investigative Film
: Jakkal (Marathi)Best Exploration Film
: Wild Karnataka (English)Best Educational Film
: Apples and Oranges (English)Best Film on Social Issues
: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)Best Environment Film
: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)Best Promotional Film
: The Shower (Hindi)Best Arts and Culture Film
: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)Best Biographical Film
: Elephants Do Remember (English)Best Ethnographic Film
: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director
: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)Best Non-Feature Film
: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
The National Awards is the most prominent film award ceremony in India. Established in 1954, it has been administered, along with the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama by the Indian government's Directorate of Film Festivals since 1973. (ANI)