67th National Film Award: Here's complete list of winners

The 67th version of the National Film Awards was initially going to be held in May last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Chhichhore' won the best movie award while Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee took home the best actress and best actor award.A total of 461 feature films, 220 non-feature films, 25 books on cinema, 12 film critics, and 13 film-friendly states competed for the awards this year.Here is the complete list of winners:: Sikkim: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, by Sanjay Suri(Special mentions: Cinema Paharana Manus by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu): Sohini Chattopadhyay: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil): Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi): Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi): Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi): Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam): Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil): Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor: Maharishi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam): D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil): Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali): Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam): Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam): Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh: Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty: Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly: Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji: The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan: Jersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli: Kastoori (Hindi): Water Burial (Monpa): Anandi Gopal (Marathi): Tajmahal (Marathi): Maharishi (Telugu): Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi): B Praak for Kesari (Hindi): Chhichhore: Jersey: Kalla Nottam: Asuran: Kenjira: Anu Ruwad: Iewduh: Bhulan the Maze: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti: Pingara: Rab Da Radio 2: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared): Eigi Kona: Bardo: Kaajro: Akshi: Gumnaami: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porta (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi): Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka (English): Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi): Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English): Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi): Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali): Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam): Custody (Hindi/ English): Small Scale Societies (English): Radha (Musical): Jakkal (Marathi): Wild Karnataka (English): Apples and Oranges (English): Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi): The Stork Saviours (Hindi): The Shower (Hindi): Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia): Elephants Do Remember (English): Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati): Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi): An Engineered Dream (Hindi)The National Awards is the most prominent film award ceremony in India. Established in 1954, it has been administered, along with the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama by the Indian government's Directorate of Film Festivals since 1973. (ANI)