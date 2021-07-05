7 new Covid cases in NZ managed isolation

Wellington, July 5 (IANS) New Zealand on Monday reported seven new cases of Covid-19 related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no infections in the community.
The infected persons came from Cambodia, Bahrain and India, with four other cases' full travel history yet to be determined, according to the Ministry of Health.
The number of active cases in New Zealand is 39, and the total infection tally is 2,758, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three, it said.
The country's death toll stood at 26.
