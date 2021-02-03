78th Golden Globes: Here is the complete list of nominees

With pics that include Aaron Sorkin's drama 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' and Regina King's 'One Night in Miami,' streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are expected to dominate both the TV and film fields, respectively.Most notably, Steven Yeun-starrer 'Minari,' about a Korean family pursuing the American dream, will be shut out from the best motion picture race because the film's dialogue is almost entirely in Korean. A similar, controversial fate befell Lulu Wang's 'The Farewell' last year.Frontrunners for the best actress in a drama category include Viola Davis for her depiction of the titular Ma Rainey in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' Vanessa Kirby for her performance in 'Pieces of a Woman' and Frances McDormand for her starring role in the indie drama 'Nomadland.'As reported by Variety, Riz Ahmed ('Sound of Metal'), the late Chadwick Boseman ('Ma Rainey's Black Bottom') and Delroy Lindo ('Da 5 Bloods') lead the race for best actor in a drama.This year's ceremony will air live on February 28 at 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes, after previously emceeing the ceremony from 2013 to 2015.Check out the full nominations list below:Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy"Emily in Paris" (Netflix)"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)"The Great" (Hulu)"Schitt's Creek" (CBC)"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - DramaJason Bateman ("Ozark")Josh O'Connor ("The Crown")Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")Al Pacino ("Hunters")Matthew Rhys ("Perry Mason")Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionCate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Normal People")Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")Nicole Kidman ("The Undoing")Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit")Best Director - Motion PictureEmerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")David Fincher, "Mank" (Netflix)Regina King, "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or ComedyMaria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")Kate Hudson ("Music")Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit")Rosamund Pike ("I Care a Lot")Anya Taylor-Joy ("Emma")Best Actor in a Motion Picture - DramaRiz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")Gary Oldman ("Mank")Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")Best Television Series - Drama"The Crown" (Netflix)"Lovecraft Country" (HBO Max)"The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus)"Ozark" (Netflix)"Ratched" (Netflix)Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - DramaOlivia Colman ("The Crown")Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")Emma Corrin ("The Crown")Laura Linney ("Ozark")Sarah Paulson ("Ratched")Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionBryan Cranston ("Your Honor")Jeff Daniels ("The Comey Rule")Hugh Grant ("The Undoing")Ethan Hawke ("The Good Lord Bird")Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True")Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or ComedySacha Baron Cohen ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")James Corden ("The Prom")Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton")Dev Patel ("The Personal History of David Copperfield")Andy Samberg ("Palm Springs")Best Actress in a Motion Picture - DramaViola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday")Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")Best Motion Picture - Drama"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)"Mank" (Netflix)"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion PictureSacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")Jared Leto ("The Little Things")Bill Murray ("On the Rocks")Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami")Best Original Score - Motion Picture"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat"Tenet" (Warner Bros.) - Ludwig Goransson"News of the World" (Universal Pictures) - James Newton Howard"Mank" (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross"Soul" (Pixar) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon BatisteBest Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or ComedyLily Collins ("Emily in Paris")Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")Elle Fanning ("The Great")Jane Levy ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist")Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television"Normal People" (Hulu/BBC)"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)"Small Axe" (Amazon Studios/BBC)"The Undoing" (HBO)"Unorthodox" (Netflix)Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionJohn Boyega ("Small Axe")Brendan Gleeson ("The Comey Rule")Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek")Jim Parsons ("Hollywood")Donald Sutherland ("The Undoing")Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Amazon Studios)"Hamilton" (Walt Disney Pictures)"Palm Springs" (Neon)"Music" (Vertical Entertainment)"The Prom" (Netflix)Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion PictureGlenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")Olivia Colman ("The Father")Jodie Foster ("The Mauritanian")Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")Helena Zengel ("News of the World")Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language"Another Round" (Samuel Goldwyn Films)"La Llorona" (Shudder)"The Life Ahead" (Netflix)"Minari" (A24)"Two of Us" (Magnolia Pictures)Best Screenplay - Motion Picture"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)"Mank" (Netflix)"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or ComedyDon Cheadle ("Black Monday")Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso")Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionGillian Anderson ("The Crown")Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")Julia Garner ("Ozark")Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek")Cynthia Nixon ("Ratched")Best Original Song - Motion Picture"Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste"Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead" (Netflix) - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios) - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth"Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holliday" (Hulu) - Andra Day, Raphael SaadiqBest Motion Picture - Animated"The Croods: A New Age" (Universal Pictures)"Onward" (Walt Disney Pictures)"Over the Moon" (Netflix)"Soul" (Walt Disney Pictures)"Wolfwalkers" (Cartoon Saloon) . 