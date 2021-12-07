8 Omicron suspects test negative in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday announced that eight samples of Covid-positive patients suspecting of being infected with the Omicron variant, were confirmed to be negative.

"In all, 10 samples was sent for testing, of which the results of eight have been reported as negative for Omicron variant. The decision that we took was to send samples of all those who turn positive for Covid-19 have arrived from high-risk countries. Two more sample results are awaited," said George.