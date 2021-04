80 students found Covid positive in 48 hours in Bihar

Majority of the students belong to the state capital Patna and are below 14 years of age. They have been put in home isolation. The Bihar government has already shut schools and colleges till April 11.

Patna, April 5 (IANS) A total of 80 students have been found coronavirus positive in the last 48 hours in Bihar.

As per the data provided by the health department, 864 new Corona positive cases have been reported in all 38 districts in Bihar. Sixty students were found corona positive on Saturday and 20 on Sunday.

Majority of the students belong to Patna's Kankarbagh, Patrakarnagar, Gardanibagh, Anisabad, Boring road, Ashok Rajpath, Raja Bazar and Rajiv Nagar.

"We have formed 103 micro containment zones in Patna and 75 medical teams are deployed on the ground to identify suspects. A total of 372 tested positive on Saturday," Dr Vibha Kumari, civil surgeon of Patna said.

"We have also barricaded two residential apartments in Kankarbagh and Sri Krishnapuri after 6 and 8 persons respectively were found Corona positive," the civil surgeon said.

Besides Patna, 60 positive cases were detected in Jehanabad, 46 in Bhagalpur, 34 in Muzaffarpur, 25 in Munger, 23 in West Champaran, 25 in Vaishali, 19 in Begusarai, 19 in Gaya and 17 in Darbhanga. The positive cases in the remaining 28 districts were below the double digit mark on Saturday.

--IANS

ajk/skp/